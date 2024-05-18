Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Purchases 958 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned 0.07% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apella Capital LLC lifted its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 259,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,551,000 after purchasing an additional 72,503 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 57,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $840,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

DFNM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.90. 38,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,615. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $48.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.98.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

