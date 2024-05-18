Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 29,185 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,255 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,185 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,282,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $165,890,000 after acquiring an additional 840,823 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 1,865.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $844,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000,570 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Capital by 0.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,251,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management grew its stake in Ares Capital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,047,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 24,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,154,000 after buying an additional 66,878 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Ares Capital Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.28. 4,424,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,248,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average is $20.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 62.77% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 65.75%.

Ares Capital Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

