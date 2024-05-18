Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Sells 3,116 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar comprises 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $8,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 28,603.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,494,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,417,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,813 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27,495.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,182,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2,265.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,117,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,570 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,038,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,648,431,000 after acquiring an additional 781,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,264,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $947,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $293.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Caterpillar from $357.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.35.

Caterpillar Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of CAT traded up $5.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $356.27. 2,104,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,684,896. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.60 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.48 and its 200-day moving average is $310.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.19.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 58.61% and a net margin of 16.79%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 23.48%.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total value of $7,797,194.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.90, for a total transaction of $7,797,194.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,380,943.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 4,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.80, for a total value of $1,508,835.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,474 shares in the company, valued at $7,741,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

