The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s 9th Largest Position

M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.5% of M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $10,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 10,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 722 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Investors Inc. now owns 6,052 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer downgraded Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.96.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.4 %

Home Depot stock traded up $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $344.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,719,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,496. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $355.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.73. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87. The stock has a market cap of $341.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.