The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund cut its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams
In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total transaction of $586,881.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sherwin-Williams news, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,050 shares of company stock valued at $10,340,237. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sherwin-Williams Price Performance
Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 73.74%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $395.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.56.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.
