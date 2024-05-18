Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.86% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIFG Consultants Ltd. increased its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. AIFG Consultants Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 84,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 64,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

TPHD traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 37,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.18 million, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $36.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.54.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

