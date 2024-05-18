Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 10,813 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 153,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,643 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 28,920 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 11,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.30. The stock had a trading volume of 571,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,521. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

