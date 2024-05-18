Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 336,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. iShares CMBS ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares CMBS ETF were worth $15,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares CMBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,000. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,296,000.

Shares of CMBS stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.54. The company had a trading volume of 19,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,518. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.31. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $44.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

The iShares CMBS ETF (CMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. CMBS (ERISA Only) index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBSs) with an expected life of at least one year. CMBS was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

