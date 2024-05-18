Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 305.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dillon & Associates Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 3,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. First National Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ETN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $330.24. 1,881,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,429,416. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $167.33 and a 1 year high of $338.88. The company has a market cap of $132.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $271.09.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

In other Eaton news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 13,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.40, for a total value of $3,796,067.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,472 shares in the company, valued at $20,244,140.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,380.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,098,000 in the last 90 days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETN shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Eaton from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.27.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

