Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 590 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTIP. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP stock remained flat at $48.16 during trading hours on Friday. 480,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,177,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.66. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $48.18.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.0267 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.