Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 80 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 158.7% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 87,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 53,894 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,471,000 after buying an additional 40,585 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 804,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,509,000 after buying an additional 21,845 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $159.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.50.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.81. 1,380,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,268,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $88.23 and a 1-year high of $149.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.79%.

In other news, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

