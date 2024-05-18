Tortoise Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 60.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $214,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.8% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 88,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,727,000 after acquiring an additional 33,470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 182,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $1,459,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VCIT stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $79.76. 5,080,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,111,043. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $79.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.78 and a twelve month high of $81.65.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2919 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

