Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 39,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $339,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 638,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,281,000 after buying an additional 110,200 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 21,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 511,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,129,000 after buying an additional 164,225 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DUHP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.35. 658,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 833,847. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.82 and its 200-day moving average is $29.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $31.72.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.