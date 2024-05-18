Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $33,000 Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 158.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,568 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth about $38,444,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 149.0% in the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,695 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 16,312 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the third quarter worth about $4,517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

SHW traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $312.40. The stock had a trading volume of 968,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,130. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.42. The firm has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $223.28 and a one year high of $348.37.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.22 by ($0.05). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 73.74% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.715 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Todd D. Rea sold 2,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.54, for a total value of $767,859.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,329 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,014.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory P. Sofish sold 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $586,881.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,710.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $10,340,237. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $377.00 price objective (down from $385.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.56.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

