Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $6.81 Million Stock Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,034,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294,748 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MHF. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MHF remained flat at $6.81 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 71,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,423. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $6.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

