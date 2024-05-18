Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $83,000 Position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) by 218.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCK. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth about $3,805,000. Matisse Capital raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 1,442.9% in the 4th quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 268,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 251,175 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,377,000. Williams & Novak LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $1,382,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254,763 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 63,552 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PCK stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.82. 52,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,748. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Increases Dividend

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%.

(Free Report)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.