Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $551.69. 748,426 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,049. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company has a market capitalization of $21.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $509.66.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.