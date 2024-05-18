Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,519 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHC. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 196,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 3,378.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,375,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,527 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SCHC traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.68. 239,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,612. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $36.72. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.