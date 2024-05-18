Tortoise Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZT – Free Report) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,967 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 2.10% of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 175,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PZT traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 9,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,532. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74. Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $23.41.

About Invesco New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF

The PowerShares New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Portfolio (the Fund), formerly The PowerShares Insured New York Municipal Bond Portfolio, is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch New York Long-Term Core Plus Municipal Securities Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in municipal securities that comprise the Index.

