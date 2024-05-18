Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,502 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 73,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,979. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.27 and a one year high of $243.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

