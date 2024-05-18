Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 25,311 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 20.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,311 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $864,000. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 634,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,554,000 after buying an additional 266,874 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 352,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,198,000 after buying an additional 55,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 140,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAI stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.83. 1,754,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,075,984. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a 200-day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $24.83 and a 1 year high of $30.87.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.