Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,656 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 83,921,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852,632 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,997,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,411,000 after buying an additional 750,511 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,551.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,739,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,450,000 after buying an additional 9,372,497 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,941,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,251,000 after buying an additional 309,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after acquiring an additional 157,346 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. 807,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $27.23. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

