Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.09. The stock had a trading volume of 238,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,206. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.88. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

About Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

