Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 84.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.3% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,370,000 after acquiring an additional 110,360 shares during the period. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.82. 737,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,891. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.64 and its 200-day moving average is $115.29. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2956 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

