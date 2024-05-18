Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 17,012 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,012 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 425.8% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3,229.4% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 432.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth $78,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.85. 802,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,298,207. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.62. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $53.01.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.