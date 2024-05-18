Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 31,187 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,187 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $3,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 203,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of PZA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.73. The company had a trading volume of 531,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,597. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.69 and a one year high of $24.28.
Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.
