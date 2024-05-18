Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 595 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 60.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 17.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% during the third quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DTE Energy news, COO Mark W. Stiers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,862,836. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert A. Richard sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.25, for a total value of $514,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,155.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,245 shares of company stock valued at $2,702,701 over the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet upgraded DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DTE stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.60. 791,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,549. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $117.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.88.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.78%.

About DTE Energy

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.