Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 815 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 34,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $327,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $717,000. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 36,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,873. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.43. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $52.77. The firm has a market cap of $526.01 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92.

About Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Materials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US basic materials sector across the entire market-cap spectrum. FMAT was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.