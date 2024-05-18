Towercrest Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Towercrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,061 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management owned 0.32% of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF worth $5,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,059,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $13,653,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,626,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 388,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 10,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 1,451.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 306,985 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,485. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $20.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $19.94.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.