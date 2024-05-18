Towercrest Capital Management Has $2.44 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the quarter. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 245,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 88.7% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after buying an additional 10,905 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 264.4% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 29,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 21,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

SPMD stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $52.95. 544,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,373. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $53.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.08.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

