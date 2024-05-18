Towercrest Capital Management Has $681,000 Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $723,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,668,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 52,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,324,000 after buying an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $350.63. 635,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,640. The company has a market cap of $120.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $340.06 and its 200-day moving average is $322.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $254.65 and a 52 week high of $352.70.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

