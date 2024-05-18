Towercrest Capital Management Purchases 1,581 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 140,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.9% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 113,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 6,401 shares in the last quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $933,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $764,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 260,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHM stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.48. 276,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,416. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.10. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

