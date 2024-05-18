Towercrest Capital Management Purchases Shares of 1,799 Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Towercrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.51. 712,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,107. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.08. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

