Towercrest Capital Management Sells 3,860 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Towercrest Capital Management cut its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 2.1% of Towercrest Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management owned about 0.14% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,246,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,299 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 236,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 25,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 459,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after buying an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SCHE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company had a trading volume of 807,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,203. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.76. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

