Trinity Exploration & Production (LON:TRIN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $46.56

Trinity Exploration & Production plc (LON:TRIN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.56 ($0.58) and traded as high as GBX 50.80 ($0.64). Trinity Exploration & Production shares last traded at GBX 48.75 ($0.61), with a volume of 124,541 shares trading hands.

Trinity Exploration & Production Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.34 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 46.40. The stock has a market cap of £18.04 million, a PE ratio of 1,550.00 and a beta of 0.87.

About Trinity Exploration & Production

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Exploration & Production plc, an independent oil company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil in Trinidad & Tobago. The company operates a portfolio of producing, development, and exploration assets onshore and offshore in the shallow waters off the west and east coasts of Trinidad.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Exploration & Production and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.