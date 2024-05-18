U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stake Lifted by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 17.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,360,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,011,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on USB. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. HSBC raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

