UBS Group Boosts Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $70.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on OVV. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.12.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of OVV opened at $49.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.83. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.32 and a twelve month high of $55.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.41. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 6,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $303,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,630.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel Maureen Moore sold 9,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $471,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,012.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,564 shares of company stock valued at $5,260,818. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Ovintiv by 7.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

