Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Announces Earnings Results

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Under Armour Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE UAA opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.96 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UAA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

