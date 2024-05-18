United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned approximately 0.32% of United States Natural Gas Fund worth $2,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSEARCA UNG traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,106,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,642,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a 200 day moving average of $19.05. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $32.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.17.

United States Natural Gas Fund Profile

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.