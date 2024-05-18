Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 410,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $19,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 121.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 43,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 23,789 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,220,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 105,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 152,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.10. 7,276,895 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,204,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.79.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

