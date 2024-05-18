Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stake Increased by Matisse Capital

Matisse Capital boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Matisse Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Matisse Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 949.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. 670,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,237,284. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.30 and its 200-day moving average is $74.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

