Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Purchased by Jordan Park Group LLC

Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 128.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,720,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 966,173 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $105,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 55.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,137,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,495. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.21. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $64.14.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1932 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

