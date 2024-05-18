Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,536,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 110,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.08. The stock had a trading volume of 293,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,448. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.66.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

