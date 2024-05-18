Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,992 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,984 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp owned 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $231,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.69. 3,260,299 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,269,808. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $472.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $449.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $375.95 and a 1-year high of $488.57. The firm has a market cap of $440.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

