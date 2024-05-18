Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stock Holdings Lowered by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VT. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,069.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 19,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5,723.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,791,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,944,000 after buying an additional 1,760,868 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.48. 1,779,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,893,330. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.20. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $112.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

