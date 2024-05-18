Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.83 and last traded at $75.55. 735,118 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 799,536 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PCVX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.40.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,588,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elvia Cowan sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $865,106.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,847 shares in the company, valued at $29,588,286.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,294 shares of company stock worth $4,254,105. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Vaxcyte by 155.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,211,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vaxcyte by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

