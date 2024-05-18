Verity Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 7,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in Novartis by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $102.57. 781,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,066. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $209.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $92.19 and a 52-week high of $108.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $11.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 31.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

