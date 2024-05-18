Verity Asset Management Inc. Buys 716 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $154.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE UPS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $149.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,278,112. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.74. The company has a market cap of $127.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.