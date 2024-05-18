Verity Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY)

Verity Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXY – Free Report) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,207 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VIXY. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 129.6% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the third quarter worth $798,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 18,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,466,000.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VIXY traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,665,083 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

The ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund tracks an index with exposure to futures contracts on the CBOE Volatility Index with average one-month maturity. Exposure resets daily. VIXY was launched on Jan 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

