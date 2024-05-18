Verity Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,070 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 13.4% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 108,202 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,555,000 after buying an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 8,447 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 14,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,607,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,924,059. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $53.70 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a market cap of $72.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

